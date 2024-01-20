AirAsia Launches New Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad Route, Expanding India Connectivity

AirAsia announced a brand new connectivity to its expanding network to India, launching a new route from Kuala Lumpur to India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City ‒ Ahmedabad.

This new route, set to take flight on 1 May 2024, will add to the airline’s rapidly growing connectivity to India, marking AirAsia’s eleventh route to the country, and third new route in 2024 alone. This will also serve as AirAsia’s first step into the state of Gujarat from Malaysia, further cementing its foothold in South Asia.

Also known as Amdavad, the city of Ahmedabad is a sprawling town that is home to one of India’s largest cotton textile hubs, serene lakes, quaint temples, centuries-old mosques and so much more. History buffs often flock to the city to get up close to its ancient architecture dating back to the 15th century under the rule of Sultan Ahmad Shah. Ahmedabad is not shy of tourist hotspots ‒ boasting some of the best street food in the world, in addition to being at the forefront of some of the country’s most sought-after jewellery markets.

To celebrate this milestone, AirAsia is offering a one-off promotional fare for those wishing to explore Ahmedabad. Fly from only RM209* from Kuala Lumpur and from just INR7,999* from Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur when you book from now till 28 January 2024 for travel between 1 May 2024 till 19 March 2025 on the airasia Superapp or the website.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce yet another venture of AirAsia into Incredible India to the beautiful Ahmedabad ‒ with many more to follow suit ‒ as we continue to celebrate the commendable initiative by the Malaysian government for the visa-free entry into Malaysia for Indian nationals. A city that is steeped in deeply-rooted traditions and heritage, Ahmedabad has something for everyone and I’m certain this route will be well received by travellers who are looking to sightsee its magnificent architecture or simply immerse themselves in the rich, local culture.

“When we launched our very first flight into India in 2008, our vision and mission had always been to enhance affordable connectivity between our two nations. Both Malaysia and India have plenty of untapped tourism potential and it has been amazing to see how travel has boomed in both countries in the last decade. AirAsia will continue to broaden our horizons of connectivity, which undoubtedly will encourage and allow for more people to travel to various unexplored gems of India affordably.”

AirAsia operates a robust network of routes directly from Kuala Lumpur to India in both northern and southern cities ‒ Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata via its short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) and to New Delhi and Amritsar via medium haul affiliate airline AirAsia X (flight code D7). Come February 2024, AirAsia will be commencing flights to another exciting destination ‒ the city of Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala, making it the second direct route to the state after Kochi followed by Jaipur in April and Ahmedabad in May. That’s not all ‒ the airline also offers affordable and accessible Fly-Thru options, where guests travelling from India to Malaysia can utilise Kuala Lumpur as a connecting hub to AirAsia’s more than 130 destinations in 22 countries.



