Amadeus signs to develop passenger systems at Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed an agreement with Amadeus for the provision of a world-class passenger processing system (PPS) as the airport develops in India.

The deal includes common use check-in, boarding, baggage reconciliation and DigiYatra enabled biometric capabilities.

DigiYatra is a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform where air travellers can save their IDs and travel documents.

Under the agreement, Amadeus will design, supply, commission, operate and maintain the cloud-hosted end-to-end PPS for the airport.

Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive, Noida International Airport, said: “We are pleased to partner with Amadeus for the passenger processing system at Noida International Airport.

“Amadeus is a leading global travel technology company, and its rich experience and stable suite of digital solutions will support NIA in delivering world-class services.

“This is a significant step forward in our endeavour of facilitating fast, safe and convenient journeys for travelers.”

Under the terms of the service engagement, Amadeus will also provide a host of smart and modern capabilities including biometric-based DigiYatra integration at every passenger touch point to enable smooth passenger experiences.

Self-service PPS touchpoints including check-in kiosks, automated bag drops and eGates will be fully integrated and communicate in real-time with airline departure control systems and other stakeholders to facilitate a frictionless experience for travelers.

Sarah Samuel, senior vice president, airport and airline operations, APAC, Amadeus, said: “Noida International Airport and Amadeus are working to co-create the digital passenger experience of the future.

“We look forward to supporting an end-to-end airport journey based on innovative cloud, self-service and biometric technology that delivers a smooth and relaxed airport experience.

“This partnership is an important milestone for Amadeus in the Indian market and beyond, showcasing the strength of our technology in supporting airports’ growth from the ground up.”