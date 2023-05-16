CENTARA ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Spearheading growth and synergies in the Middle East hospitality industry, Sebastian Scheeg has been promoted from the position of General Manager at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai to a prestigious role overseeing a portfolio of seven operating properties as Corporate Director Of Operations - Middle East & Maldives and resuming his role as General Manager at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Sebastian’s promotion comes as a testament to his unparalleled success in launching and operating Centara Mirage Beach Resort, which has firmly established itself as Dubai’s favorite family destination. Drawing upon his wealth of experience and expertise, Sebastian will now be spearheading the growth and strategic direction of five properties in the Middle East and two in the Maldives. Furthermore, he will oversee a pipeline of five upcoming properties, demonstrating Centara’s commitment to expanding its presence in the region.

As part of his new role, Sebastian will collaborate closely with property General Managers, working together to drive business units forward while aligning individual property goals with Centara’s long-term vision for growth. Sebastian’s remarkable ability to foster synergies and leverage collective strengths will undoubtedly lead to remarkable outcomes for Centara and its properties in the Middle East.

In addition to this, Centara Hotels & Resorts has unveiled an ambitious growth plan for the Middle East, signaling a new era of growth and prosperity in the region’s hospitality industry. With a focus on strategic partnerships and development opportunities, Centara aims to become a key player in the Middle East’s rapidly evolving market. The plan emphasizes the company’s commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and aligning with the unique cultural and economic landscape of each destination.

Centara’s growth plan for the Middle East includes the addition of five operating properties, strategically positioned in prime locations within the region. These properties will showcase Centara’s signature blend of Thai-inspired hospitality, combined with a deep understanding of the preferences and needs of Middle Eastern guests. With Sebastian at the helm, Centara is poised to offer exceptional experiences that cater to the diverse demands of the Middle East market.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR MORE DETAIL ON THE EXCITING PLANS THIS GROUP IS UNDERTAKING VISIT https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/