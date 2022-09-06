Amadeus confirms Karhoo integration with Cytric Travel

Who hasn’t dreamed, when arriving in a foreign country, of easily finding a taxi and knowing the fare in advance?

Thanks to a new partnership with Karhoo, business travelers using the Cytric Travel & Expense mobile app will have all the answers at their fingertips.

This new Karhoo integration means Cytric users can hail pre-booked or on-demand rides in more than 1,000 cities around the world.

With hundreds of fleets of taxis and private transfer companies to choose from, users will be spoiled for choice, with new cities and destinations constantly being added to meet demand.

The best part is travelers won´t even have to download another app: all of these mobility options will be just a few clicks away on the Cytric Travel & Expense app.

In addition, business travelers will be able to compare prices as well as category of vehicles (electric, hybrid…) and estimated wait time to book whichever ride best suits their needs.

This will help corporate clients reduce costs as well as service their travelers better during their trip.

A future enhancement will also link the receipts generated automatically for the clients who use the Cytric expense solution. ¬¬¬

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re always looking for ways to make Cytric Travel & Expense more user friendly for our travellers.

“We want them to have everything they need at their fingertips.

“This partnership with Karhoo really takes us to the next level when it comes to providing a true end-to-end experience for business travelers,” explained Vasken Tokatlian, vice president partnerships and alliances, Amadeus Cytric solutions.

This is the latest development recently announced by Amadeus in the corporate travel space which shows the company’s commitment to creating a connected travel and expense experience.

In March, Amadeus announced in a new Cytric integration with Microsoft 365 that allows business travelers to plan trips and share travel details with colleagues without ever leaving their day-to-day applications such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams.

“Few companies have the global reach and network of travelers and travel companies that Amadeus has. We are therefore very pleased to be working with Cytric Travel & Expense and proud to help Cytric users find more mobility options, wherever they travel,” concluded Fedra Ribeiro, chief executive of Karhoo.