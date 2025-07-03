ALLIANCE CONNECTION CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF SHAPING THE FUTURE OF TRAVEL

Alliance Connection, a leading travel marketing and communications agency specializing in the Caribbean and Mexico, marked a pivotal moment in its journey with the official launch of SPARK®, a new strategic solution built to ignite the future of travel by delivering trendcasting insights, immersive workshops, ready-to-use marketing playbooks, guest experience blueprints, and opportunities for forward-thinking collaboration. The product debut coincided with the agency’s 15th anniversary celebration, an unforgettable evening that brought together some of the most respected minds in hospitality, representing over 200 resorts across 16 destinations.

In the room were the driving forces behind many of the industry’s most influential brands, including Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve® Collection, Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts, and more. Notable attendees included Marilyn Cairo of Classic Vacations; Debbie-Ann White and Liz Kaiser of Unique Vacations; Frank Corzo of Club Med; Amy Zocchi, Chelsea Commodari, and Lindsay Pullen of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection; and Irene Barbosa and Francia Haces of Karisma Hotels & Resorts, underscoring the depth of expertise and industry-shaping influence present. Also in attendance were longtime industry icons who helped shape Alliance Connection’s story from the very beginning, including Armando “Mandy” Chomat, widely regarded as a visionary architect of the all-inclusive model; Frank Maduro, who played a pivotal role in launching the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO 20°87° brands; and Ash Tembe of AIC Hotel Group, whose bold leadership has redefined how resorts connect with travelers.

“This celebration was more than a product launch. It’s a tribute to the people and partnerships that helped get us here, and a powerful step toward where we’re going next,” said Melissa Mango, President and Founder of Alliance Connection. “To have the brightest, most respected minds in tourism in the same room, people who’ve shaped brands, inspired innovation, and supported us through every stage, is incredibly meaningful. We are grateful to build the future of travel alongside them.”

At the event, SPARK® was unveiled as Alliance Connection’s cutting-edge platform designed specifically for travel marketers, agents, resort owners, and hoteliers to transform big ideas into real-world results. SPARK® empowers teams with exclusive trend reports, ready-to-launch campaign toolkits, and strategic advisory sessions that go beyond inspiration by delivering clear, actionable strategies to ignite brand visibility, accelerate time-to-market, and create standout guest experiences. By combining proprietary trendcasting, immersive programming, and skill-based training, SPARK® helps resorts lead industry conversations, sharpen their marketing execution, and convert bold concepts into bookings. It complements Alliance Connection’s existing suite of services, including transformative PR, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, and experiential activations to fuel every stage of a brand’s journey.

“This moment wasn’t just about looking back, it was about building what’s next,” added Madison Salyer, Executive Director of Alliance Connection. “With SPARK®, we’re laying the foundation for future-forward marketing that empowers our partners to move faster, think bigger, and stay ahead of what’s next in travel. We will always be innovators, but what makes this work truly powerful is the community we’re privileged to create alongside. From trendcasting to immersive experiences and next-gen brand collaborations, SPARK® is just the beginning. We’re all in on all-inclusive, and we’re just getting started.”

Guests previewed the first proprietary SPARK® tools and experienced activations including:

A playful aerial and bungee fitness experience that encouraged guests to shake off stress, reset their energy, and get into an expansive mindset before coming to the table with big ideas

The Bold Tank™, Alliance Connection’s new innovation lab, where teams use SPARK® Prompt Cards to co-create, collaborate across divisions, and pitch breakthrough marketing ideas to shape the future of travel

A Vibe & Vision corner that inspired brand creativity through soundscapes guests could pair to their brand ethos and hands-on vision board creation, blending audio and visual storytelling to spark clarity, imagination, and connection

DJ Diego Ciaramella blended vinyl and digital beats, while celebrity tarot reader Sisther Pravia offered a glimpse into the future of travel through intuitive readings, offering a snapshot of Alliance Connection’s Artist in Residence program, which showcases influential experts to create unforgettable travel experiences for guests

The 15-Year Anniversary Edition of the beloved AC Faves Gifting Suite featured curated favorites from inspiring partners like Honest, Sugarfina, Tory Burch, Able, and Silver Spoon Desserts, many of them women-founded brands with bold stories of purpose and passion

An “Under the Influence” mixology lab with a cocktail menu inspired by top influencers and content creators in the AC Creator Community™

Every year, Alliance Connection’s campaigns reach over 150 million U.S. consumers through a powerful blend of integrated marketing and communications. The agency also boasts an average 47:1 campaign ROI, and a 12.7-year client retention rate, one of the highest in the industry, while continuing to lead at the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce for travel and tourism across the Caribbean and Mexico. Building on these unrivaled results, Alliance Connection drives measurable impact through strategic brand partnerships, immersive experiences, and media-worthy moments that resonate with today’s travelers. As the agency looks ahead to the next 15 years, its mission remains rooted in innovation, collaboration, and gratitude for the hospitality professionals who make the work meaningful.

To explore SPARK®, learn more about Alliance Connection, or inquire about collaborating with the team, visit www.allianceconnection.com.