AWARD-WINNING EUROPA VILLAGE WINERIES & RESORT TO HOST ANNUAL WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

Europa Village Wineries & Resort, the acclaimed winery destination located in the heart of Southern California’s Temecula Valley Wine Country, will host its signature wine and food festival, Great Taste of Europa, this September 14, 2025, from 11 am - 4 pm. Recently named the 2025 Golden State Winery of the Year in California State Fair’s 2025 California Commercial Wine Competition, Europa Village is an award-winning, multi-winery resort that celebrates the rich culinary and winemaking heritage of old-world Europe. The annual Great Taste of Europa festival welcomes guests to explore unique European wines, regional cuisine, local artisan vendors and much more, all enhanced with live entertainment and set against the scenic backdrop of the resort’s vineyards.

“Each year, we’re more and more inspired to immerse guests in the rich culture of European wine and cuisine through The Great Taste of Europa,” said Europa Village Director of Marketing & PR, Jason Maciel. “This event is centered around community – bringing friends and family together to connect over award-winning wines, rich cuisine, local art and entertainment – while also supporting local artisans and student chefs on the rise. We look forward to bringing a new set of talent and traditions to build on the beloved event that locals and travelers keep coming back to year after year.”

Taking place across all three winery destinations at Europa Village – Bolero, C’est la Vie and Vienza – the festival will feature over 50 exquisite, award-winning European wines; regionally-inspired bites from countries like like France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Norway curated by Executive Chef Hany Ali; multiple beer and spirits tasting areas; and the opportunity to support local culinary talent. Great Taste of Europa supports the future of gastronomy through a philanthropic partnership that welcomes local culinary students to take part in the festival and showcase their talent alongside seasoned professionals. This year, a portion of ticket sales from The Great Taste of Europa will go towards two impactful causes: empowering the next generation of culinary talent through his local student programs, as well as supporting families in need through its partner, Mission Hope.

Tickets, which include all food and beverage tastings, are available for purchase here

https://europavillagewinery.ticketspice.com/great-taste-of-europa-wine-food-festival—sept-14-2025?t=pr630

