Algarve to welcome first Formula 1 Grand Prix

The Algarve in southern Portugal has been chosen to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time this autumn.

The event will take place on the weekend of October 23rd-25th at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao.

The last time Portugal hosted a Grand Prix was 24-years ago at Estoril near Lisbon.

“There will be spectators,” promised Portugal tourism minister Rita Marques.

“We are working on a number of scenarios depending on the health situation.”

The capacity of the venue is 100,000, but attendance is likely to be far below the maximum possible.

Additional events and venues were announced after the races in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Canada were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

João Fernandes, president of Algarve Tourism, commented: “We are delighted and proud of this decision.

“Formula 1 has been absent from Portugal for 24-years and it is a prestigious international sporting event that we have been very keen to have back for a long time.”

In addition to the projection of the Algarve brand worldwide, the event is expected offer a lifeline to tourism in the region, with organisers hoping it can bring in around €40 million.

More Information

The Algarve is considered Europe’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.