Wizz Air to relaunch Russian routes next month

Wizz Air has announced the restart of its Russian routes, with flights from Luton to Moscow and St Petersburg taking off from August 15th.

Flights will operate twice a week to the Russian capital and once a week to St Petersburg.

The restart of these routes will come as Russian travel restrictions ease, so now UK passengers can once again experience the fascinating metropolises of Moscow and St Petersburg.

Whether its visiting iconic landmarks, touring beautiful palaces or viewing some of the world’s most famous European art, these cities are brimming with cultural delights.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We’re excited to be reintroducing flights to the cities of Moscow and St Petersburg as Russian travel restrictions are eased.

“We are the sole British carrier connecting the UK to St Petersburg and are proud to provide genuinely unique travel opportunities to our UK customers.

“These cities are cultural gems steeped in rich history, with so much to discover.

“Wizz customers can feel confident that they are travelling to their destination safely with our industry leading health and hygiene measures, and we look forward to welcoming back passengers to experience our great service on board our green and modern aircraft.”