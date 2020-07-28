Pedersen to lead InterContinental London Park Lane

InterContinental London Park Lane has appointed Claus Pedersen to the role of general manager.

He will join the prestigious Mayfair hotel, a flagship for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, on August 1st.

The Danish-born hotelier brings a wealth of luxury experience to the role, with over 37-years of international high-end hotel management experience spanning multiple continents.

He also has an impressive background in food and beverage management, and has launched and repositioned numerous celebrated restaurants in partnership with world-renowned chefs such as Nobu and Alain Ducasse.

Over the course of his career Pedersen has spent fifteen years with InterContinental Hotels Group in a variety of roles, most recently as general manager of the flagship property InterContinental Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Khanna, managing director UK & Ireland at IHG, said: “We are delighted to appoint Claus who brings his respected leadership and impeccable credentials to InterContinental London Park Lane.

“His pursuit of excellence and true hospitality in all facets of hotel operations and remarkable ability to build and motivate high performing teams is well suited to the current landscape, especially as we make arrangements to reopen the hotel after its temporary closure.”

Pedersen and his colleagues at InterContinental London Park Lane are expected to welcome the first guests back to the London property when it reopens later this year.