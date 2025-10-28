ATM 2026 to explore new frontiers of ultra-luxury travel, driven by technology and authenticity

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market

Advanced technology, cultural authenticity and hyper-personalisation are coming together to create experiences that transcend traditional definitions of luxury. Once synonymous with comfort and exclusivity, today’s ultra-luxury offers transformation through access and meaningful experiences, blending technology, privacy and sustainability.

This evolution will be explored in detail at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–7 May. Under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’, the event will explore how innovation and individuality are redefining the global ultra-luxury travel landscape. Central to this conversation will be the debut of the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, an exclusive space that will connect buyers that focus on ultra-high-net-worth travellers with prestigious, world-class travel brands.

Research from Fortune Business Insights indicates that the value of the global luxury travel market, characterised by premium and tailor-made experiences focused on exclusivity, luxurious comfort, personalised service, and enhanced privacy – trademarks of ultra-luxury travel – will grow from US$2.7 trillion in 2025 to US$4.8 trillion by 2032.

Reflecting these trends, the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge marks the beginning of a multi-year focus on the evolving intersection between ultra luxury, technology, and sustainability. It will bring together leading global brands and specialists in high-end travel, including bespoke tour designers, private jet operators – a market expected to top US$943 million by 2029 according to advisory firm Creative Zone.

The dedicated space will serve as a showcase for ultra-luxury experiences, enabling suppliers to meet qualified luxury travel buyers through an exclusive appointments programme.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “While luxury travel remains one of ATM’s strongest growth pillars, ultra-luxury is emerging as the next frontier, reflecting the region’s maturing market and high-spending audience. To meet this growing demand, we have created the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, an exclusive space designed to connect ultra-luxury brands with buyers serving high-net-worth travellers, elevating their ATM experience through curated, high-value networking and collaboration opportunities.

“Ambitious projects such as Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea developments, the forthcoming Cheval Blanc in Dubai, which will be located on Naïa Island, and the private island-based Bvlgari Resort & Mansions in Abu Dhabi, combined with increasing interest in private jet purchases and rentals in the region, all underscore the demand within this sector.”

In addition to a keen focus on the ultra-luxury segment, ATM 2026 will continue to shine a light on luxury hospitality brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah International, and One & Only, as well as some of the world’s top-rated luxury destinations, such as the Maldives and Mauritius, who have become a prominent part of the growing segment amongst the hospitality brands on showcase at ATM.

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, developed in partnership with Tourism Economics, luxury travel remains robust, with high-end and experiential segments outperforming global growth. Outbound regional luxury travel is rising at twice the global average, while Tourism Economics’ datasets show that travellers from the Middle East spend 50% more per trip than the global average, reinforcing the region’s position as both a key luxury destination and source market.

The trends that are positively impacting the sector have been outlined by luxury DMC, Experium, in their Top 10 Luxury Travel Trends Transforming the Middle East in 2025. At the core of this is sustainability, wellness, and tech-enhanced luxury, which are all reshaping the definition and consumption of luxury. Today’s travellers are moving beyond opulence to seek purpose-driven, conscious luxury that connects them with destinations, communities, and personal wellbeing.

“Luxury travel is no longer defined by opulence alone, but by purpose, connection, and transformation. Today’s discerning travellers are seeking experiences that are not only exclusive but also meaningful, journeys that enrich their wellbeing, reflect their values, and deepen their connection with the world around them. As this evolution continues, the Middle East stands at the forefront of this shift, shaping a new era of luxury that balances innovation, authenticity, and conscious design,” added Curtis.

As the region continues to elevate global travel standards, the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market will reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation, collaboration and investment in the future of tourism. Through features such as the Ultra Luxury Lounge, IBTM@ATM and ATM Travel Tech with its new Tech and Innovation hub, ATM 2026 will showcase how the industry is evolving to meet the needs of new traveller segments, while strengthening connections between destinations, buyers and brands that are shaping the next chapter of global travel.