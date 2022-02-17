Alaska Airlines launches flight subscription service

Alaska Airlines has launched Flight Pass, a subscription-based travel offering based on value and flexibility.

Available now, members can fly up to 24 round-trip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, as well as non-stop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly rate.

With annual plans starting at $49 per month, this new way to fly allows travellers to lock in main cabin deals for a full year and rewards subscribers with lower-than-average fares on eligible flights.

“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travellers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines.

“Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go.

“After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans – based on the best value or most flexibility – that differ only in the length of the required advanced booking time.

Subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their Flight Pass account, to be redeemed for six, 12 or 24 non-stop trips a year to eligible destinations.

Flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (most flights the fare is only $0.01).

“Alaska Airlines is uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines.

“Flight Pass will provide more options, value and care with every trip that our guests book, while also transforming the travel experience long-term.”