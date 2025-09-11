Alaska Air Group Announces Leadership Transition at Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air Group today announced that Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines, will become CEO of Hawaiian Airlines effective Oct. 29, succeeding Joe Sprague who will retire after a long career at Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and Hawaiian Airlines.

Birkett Rakow will be based in Honolulu, the company’s second largest hub after Seattle, and will be responsible for the long-term performance and advancement of the Hawaiian Airlines brand and Alaska Air Group’s business in Hawai’i, supporting the company’s guests and over 6,600 employees across the Islands. She will continue to report to Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group, and remain on the company’s Executive Committee. Birkett Rakow’s role will also continue to include oversight of company-wide sustainability and venture investment strategies.

“Hawai’i and the Hawaiian Airlines brand are critical to Alaska Air Group’s future and key to our vision of connecting the world to a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance,” said Minicucci. “Diana has proven herself over an established career as a leader who builds strong teams, delivers results and cares deeply about people and culture. She will be a tireless advocate for the Hawaiian Airlines brand and for Hawai’i, and I’m confident she will lead with authenticity and vision.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Joe for his tremendous contributions to Alaska Air Group over the past 25 years. Joe has served Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, and most recently Hawaiian Airlines, by prioritizing culture and creating deep connections with employees and communities, while driving results,” added Minicucci. “All those who know Joe, know that he is all-in for the people and purpose of Air Group – and I especially appreciate how he has brought that spirit to his time in Hawai’i, ensuring that Hawaiian Airlines – its people and its brand – is set up as a strong and enduring part of our team and company.”

During her eight years at Alaska, Birkett Rakow has led the company’s sustainability and corporate impact efforts, government affairs, communications, community and cultural relations, sales and customer engagement in Hawai’i and Alaska, and the airline’s venture investment arm, Alaska Star Ventures. Over the last year, she has also served on the board of Hawaiian Airlines. Prior to joining Alaska, she held senior executive roles at Group Health and Kaiser Permanente, and earlier in her career was a health policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. Birkett Rakow holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvard University and master’s degrees in public health and public administration from the University of Washington. She is actively engaged in her community as a board director for Puget Sound Energy and serves on several international councils to advance sustainability and clean energy.

Over the last year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines teams have worked together to build and execute the plan to become a single mainline operating carrier under a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is anticipated later this fall. As the company moves forward as one team with two beloved brands, we have also taken big steps to deliver on our vision – announcing new routes that enable our customers to travel to new regions of the world on our airlines, launching a new combined loyalty program, Atmos™ Rewards, with enhanced benefits, and making investments in the guest experience across our fleet and airport spaces.

Sprague, who has been responsible for leading all aspects of Hawaiian Airlines’ operations from deal close though SOC, will remain engaged through the transition to ensure continuity and support for employees and guests. Sprague started with Alaska over 25 years ago and held several executive positions at the airline before becoming president of regional subsidiary Horizon Air in 2019. He became CEO of Hawaiian Airlines when the combination with Alaska was made official in September 2024. He will also remain a member of the Hawaiian Airlines board.

“It has been an honor to serve Hawaiian Airlines and its incredible team,” said Sprague. “We accomplished a lot together over the past year and, with a single operating certificate imminent, we are at a natural transition point. Diana is the right person to guide Hawaiian Airlines into a new chapter.”

In a related move, Kyle Levine, currently Alaska Air Group’s senior vice president, legal, general counsel and corporate secretary, will be promoted to executive vice president, corporate and public affairs, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In this role, Levine will assume responsibility for public and government affairs, including the company’s corporate philanthropy and sales and community marketing for the state of Alaska, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing legal, compliance and corporate governance functions. Levine has held the chief legal post for 10 years and led the legal functions for the Virgin American and Hawaiian Airlines acquisitions. He also serves on the Executive Committee and has held various legal roles within Air Group since joining the company in 2006.

“Kyle’s deep commitment to our values makes him a fitting leader to support the important efforts of our public and government affairs teams, and to ensure that our company remains deeply connected to local communities and key stakeholders,” said Minicucci. “His thoughtful leadership and deep understanding of our business make him a vital part of our executive team.”