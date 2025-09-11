Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, Doonbeg - Host Venue for the 2026 Amgen Irish Open

The Trump Organization and Trump International Golf Links® & Hotel Ireland, Doonbeg, are thrilled to announce, in conjunction with the DP World Tour, that the prestigious Amgen Irish Open will be held at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 10-13, 2026 and will feature some of the world’s top golfers competing on one of Ireland’s most renowned courses.

“We are incredibly proud that Trump Ireland has been chosen to host the 2026 Amgen Irish Open,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. “This tournament is one of the most celebrated events in golf, and bringing it to Trump Ireland is a true testament to the standard of excellence that’s upheld at this property. The course is absolutely remarkable, and we are honored to welcome the DP World Tour, its players, and fans from across the globe to experience the beauty and challenge of our championship links.”

Joe Russell, General Manager of Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, commented, “Trump Ireland is honoured to host the Amgen Irish Open for the first time in the resort’s history. This moment reflects the vision of the local community, who first championed the development of this resort, and the unwavering support of the Trump Family and The Trump Organization, whose commitment to both the golf course and hotel has been vital to our success. Trump Ireland’s rugged Atlantic setting and challenging design will offer a true test of skill and resilience for the world’s finest golfers.”

The DP World Tour also expressed its excitement, stating, “There is a new venue for the Amgen Irish Open, which will be played at Trump International Golf Links, Ireland, for the first time from September 10-13, 2026. The tournament, which was won in spectacular fashion by Rory McIlroy last week, will again from part of the ‘Back 9.’

Located along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, Trump Ireland is recognized globally for its world-class links course, designed to blend naturally with the stunning coastal landscape. The upcoming Amgen Irish Open will mark a significant milestone in the resort’s history and reinforce its standing as one of Europe’s premier golf destinations.

