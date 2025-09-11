EXPLORA JOURNEYS REVEALS NEW JOURNEYS COLLECTION, SEPTEMBER 2027 TO MAY 2028, MARKING DEBUT IN ASIA

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, today unveiled its highly anticipated 2027–2028 Journeys Collection, a bold and expansive portfolio of experiences across five continents. At the heart of this collection is a momentous milestone: the brand’s inaugural Journeys through Asia, opening a new chapter of discovery for discerning travelers. This season also welcomes the debut of EXPLORA V, the fifth ship in the fleet, which will begin her Journey in the quiet season beauty of the Mediterranean before continuing east to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

Sailing from September 2027 to May 2028, the Collection includes close to 100 Journeys visiting 59 countries and nearly 200 destinations. With deeper regional immersion, seamless cultural discovery and extensive overnight stays, the 2027–2028 season reaffirms Explora Journeys’ vision of transforming luxury ocean travel into a more purposeful, enriching experience.

“The introduction of Asia is a landmark moment for our brand and for our guests,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “It reflects not only our ambition to continually expand our horizons but also our deep respect for the cultural richness and natural beauty of this remarkable region. Alongside the launch of EXPLORA V, this collection marks a new era – one that invites travellers to slow down, look deeper and connect more meaningfully with new parts of the world around them.”

A New Chapter: The Debut of Asia

Asia will take center stage as EXPLORA III embarks on the brand’s first-ever Journeys through the region. Over the course of 28 immersive Journeys, the ship will visit 47 destinations across Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore – each one a maiden call. These Journeys have been meticulously crafted to showcase the profound diversity and layered heritage of Asia, from its luminous cities to its spiritual heartlands and coastal sanctuaries.

With overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Naha (Japan), Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Ho Chi Minh City and Bali, guests will have the time and space to engage with local life in greater depth. From autumn’s blaze of maple and ginkgo trees in Kyoto to spring’s ethereal cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya in Japan, the Journeys align with Asia’s most evocative seasons. The itineraries will also coincide with major cultural events including Chinese Golden Week in Shanghai and Chinese New Year celebrations onboard in January 2028 – marked with themed entertainment and traditional festivities.

Ancient shrines, neon-lit skylines, hidden harbours and timeless street food scenes all converge in a region where past and future continue to coexist in vivid harmony. Guests can explore serene temples in Japan’s tropical Miyako Islands, wander the volcanic landscapes of Jeju or dive into the vibrant food halls of Singapore – all from the comfort and elegance of EXPLORA III.

EXPLORA V Begins Her Journey in the Mediterranean’s Quiet Season

The newest ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA V, will launch in December 2027, beginning with a distinctive approach to the Mediterranean. Her opening collection of Journeys explores the region during its quiet season, when softer light, cooler temperatures and fewer visitors allow for a more intimate encounter with culture and history. From the golden streets of La Valletta (Malta) to the hilltop vistas of Cagliari (Sicily, Italy) and the storied lanes of Istanbul, these voyages offer a quieter, more reflective Mediterranean – perfect for slow, meaningful travel.

The inaugural Journeys include 27 destinations across nine countries, with a maiden call in Salerno, gateway to the Amalfi Coast. Time ashore in places like Messina (Italy), Split, Dubrovnik and Kepez (Türkiye) allows for deeper exploration, while an overnight stay in Istanbul brings the city’s East-meets-West legacy to life.

A highlight of the season will be New Year’s Eve in Naples, where guests aboard EXPLORA V will enjoy a spectacular view of the city’s legendary fireworks display from the sea – a dazzling way to ring in the New Year.

EXPLORA V Explores The Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula

Following her Mediterranean voyages, EXPLORA V will journey east to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula, where she joins EXPLORA I to offer a remarkable series of itineraries through Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain. These Journeys weave through a region shaped by ancient trade routes and spiritual legacies while showcasing the dramatic contrasts of old and new that define it today.

Guests will explore UNESCO-listed sites including Petra, Luxor, the Pyramids of Giza and the archaeological wonders of AlUla in Saudi Arabia. From Jeddah to Muscat, Dubai to Mount Sinai, this is a region of castles in the sand, soaring minarets, futuristic skylines and deep desert silence. Time-rich itineraries on the two ships include multiple overnight stays, enabling extended experiences in cultural capitals and coastal sanctuaries alike.

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will once again be a seasonal highlight, with guests aboard EXPLORA I enjoying the iconic skyline as it comes alive with light and colour.

Tropical Vibrancy: Caribbean, Central America and the Amazon

Throughout the 2027–2028 season, EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV will operate across the Caribbean, Central America and South America, offering a colorful fusion of sun-drenched landscapes, Creole culture and ecological diversity. The Journeys visit 51 destinations in 30 countries and territories, including the maiden port of Port Antonio in Jamaica, with opportunities to explore both celebrated and lesser-known Caribbean island gems such as Jost Van Dyke (British Virgin Islands) and Terre-de-Haut (Guadeloupe).

In Central America, guests can kayak beneath rainforest canopies, explore Mayan ruins and witness volcanic landscapes, while the Eastern Caribbean invites languid days of rum punch, music and white sand. The Amazon offers a completely different rhythm. Along the mighty river, guests will visit remote communities such as Boca da Valeria and Santarém, with an overnight stay in Manaus, a city carved into the heart of the rainforest.

Both EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV will celebrate New Year’s Eve off the coast of San Juan, offering a front-row seat to the island’s famed fireworks from the peace and privacy of the ship.

Crafting the Ocean State of Mind

The new Journeys Collection is an invitation to discover the world with renewed perspective – from the stillness of temple gardens to the golden hush of the Mediterranean’s quiet season and the lush beauty of the Caribbean and the Amazon. With the debut of EXPLORA V and the brand’s first Journeys in Asia, this season reflects Explora Journeys’ continued evolution of the Ocean State of Mind. This central ethos, a spirit of mindful exploration, celebrates the beauty of the unexpected and the joy of deep, unhurried connection.

To reserve their Journey, guests can visit explorajourneys.com or contact their preferred travel advisor.