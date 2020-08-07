Airbus secures first plane orders in four months

Airbus delivered 49 aircraft last month, and logged four orders, its first for almost four months.

The manufacturer delivered 32 A320neo, 15 A321neo and two A220-300s.

However, Airbus did not deliver any long-haul aircraft over the course of July.

Data from analyst Cirium indicates this was the first month since January 2003 for which Airbus did not hand over a widebody.

The European giant registered its first orders since April, logging two A321neos and two A320neos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orders for a pair of A321neos from Lufthansa Technik followed the disclosure that the German air force is taking two A321LRs for medical and troop transport modification.

The A320neos have been ordered by an undisclosed customer.

Total deliveries over the first seven months of 2020 reached 245 aircraft, with deliveries having steadily increased from just 14 in April, to 24, 36, and 49 in the subsequent months of May, June and July.

Airbus had an order backlog at the end of July of 7,539 aircraft.

This includes 524 A220s, 6,125 A320 family aircraft (including 6,065 A320neo family planes), 321 A330s (including 286 A330neo family aircraft), 560 A350 XWBs and nine A380s.