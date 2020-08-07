Emirates returns to Toronto with A380 service

Emirates will begin serving travellers on flights to Toronto with an Airbus A380 service from August 16th.

The airline has so far resumed A380 operations to Amsterdam, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow and Guangzhou (from August 8th) – taking its A380 network to six cities.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Toronto five times a week.

Emirates flight EK 241 will depart Dubai at 09:10 and arrive in Toronto at 15:05 local time.

The return flight, EK 242 will depart Toronto at 21:45 and arrive in Dubai at 18:30 local time, the following day.

With safety as a priority, Emirates is gradually expanding its passenger services to 70 cities in August, returning to over 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai.

Customers from Emirates’ network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the United Arab Emirates), including citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.