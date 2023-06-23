Airbus and AURA AERO partner to decarbonise pilot training

Airbus Flight Academy Europe, a 100% subsidiary of Airbus that supplies training services for the French Armed Forces pilots and civilian cadets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AURA AERO, an aircraft manufacturer specialised in fully-electric designs, to jointly approach decarbonisation for pilot training by introducing electric-powered aircraft for commercial and military pilot formation.

Under this agreement, Airbus Flight Academy Europe will collaborate on the initial development of INTEGRAL E, a fully-electric, two-seater trainer aircraft, ideally suited for initial stages of pilot training. While operating from an airfield equipped with superchargers, the INTEGRAL E aircraft can be charged in 20 to 30 minutes, granting the aircraft an hour of flight endurance.

“Our target at Airbus Flight Academy is to operate a low-carbon aircraft fleet by 2030,” said Airbus Flight Academy Europe CEO, Jean Longobardi. “We are excited to collaborate with AURA AERO in this field and are convinced that, by combining our expertise, we can meet

the ambition of decarbonising to the current pilot-training approach. INTEGRAL E could become the first step to a broader partnership.”

Jérémy Caussade, CEO and co-founder of AURA AERO, said: “Our technical and commercial teams are very happy and honoured to have been chosen by Airbus to support the decarbonisation of their training activities. Pilot training will be an area where we expect early adoption of zero-emission approach, starting with two-seater aircraft. By partnering with AFAE, we will develop a new type of electrically-powered training to benefit all pilots in the future, whatever the aircraft they are flying.”

Airbus aspires to lead the journey towards decarbonised aerospace, by pioneering disruptive technologies, including low-emission solutions, while delivering and continuously improving our fuel-efficient products.