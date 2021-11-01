Airbus tests A319neo sustainable aviation fuel flights

Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Onera, the French ministry of transport and Safran have launched the first in-flight study of a single-aisle aircraft running on unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

During the flight test over the Toulouse region, one CFM LEAP-1A engine of an Airbus A319neo test aircraft operated on 100 per cent SAF.

Initial results from the ground and flight tests are expected in 2022.

The unblended SAF is provided by Total Energies.

It is made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), which primarily consists of used cooking oil, as well as other waste fats.

HEFA is made of paraffinic hydrocarbons and is free of aromatics and sulfur.

Approximately 57 tonnes of SAF will be used for the entire test campaign.

Airbus, in collaboration with DLR, is responsible for characterising and analysing the impact of 100 per cent SAF on ground and in-flight emissions.

Safran focuses on compatibility studies related to the fuel system and engine adaptation for commercial and helicopter aircraft and their optimisation for various types of SAF fuels.