Central German airports witness surge in demand for tourist flights during Q1 2023

The Central German airports continued to register increasing demand during the first three months of this year, particularly for tourist flights.

Far more passengers were recorded at Dres-den and Leipzig/Halle Airports than in the previous year. The demand for flights to Spain, Egypt and Turkey was particularly high.

The recovery in passenger numbers from the consequences of the pandemic continued at the Central German airports during the first quarter of this year. Overall, 415,793 passengers passed through Leipzig/Halle and Dresden Airports – 96.5 percent more than in the comparative period in 2022. The number of aircraft movements rose by 4.8 percent to a total figure of 22,695 take-offs and landings.

The number of passengers using Dresden Airport rose to a figure of 146,228 between January and March. This represents an increase of about 100 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. The number of aircraft movements increased by about 18 percent to a figure of 3,898 during the first three months of the year.

Passenger numbers at Leipzig/Halle Airport increased by more than 95 percent to a figure of 269,565 during the first quarter. The number of aircraft movements grew by 2.4 percent to a figure of 18,797 take-offs and landings from January until March compared to the previous year.

Viewed in terms of the situation prior to the pandemic, the Central German airports had reached roughly 57 percent of the passenger numbers recorded in 2019 by March 2023. This development also reflects the ongoing restricted number of flights available and the German national situation, which is below the European average.

