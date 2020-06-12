Air Transat to offer summer schedule as Covid-19 restrictions recede

Air Transat will return to operation on July 23rd.

The leisure carrier will offer a new flight schedule to 22 destinations in Europe, the United States and Canada until the end of the summer season on October 31st.

In addition, Transat unveils its Traveller Care programme, rolling out new health measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

“After these long months that put the entire tourism industry to the test, we are very happy to announce today the resumption of our operations,” said Annick Guérard, chief operating officer of Transat.

“We will gradually operate a flight schedule with 23 international routes to Europe, and the United States, in addition to a domestic flight schedule between major Canadian cities.

“To address the concerns caused by Covid-19 and to prioritise the safety of our customers and employees, we will be implementing new health measures as part of our Traveller Care programme,” added Guérard.

“In compliance with the recommendations and requirements of regulatory authorities, these measures will accompany our travellers throughout their travel experience, from the travel agency to the airport to on board to the destination.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers again and to share the passion that unites us.”

Air Transat will operate direct flights from three UK airports to Toronto: Gatwick (three times weekly), Manchester (twice weekly) and Glasgow (twice weekly).

It will also operate from Toronto to Athens (Greece), Porto (Portugal) and Rome (Italy).

From Montreal, Air Transat will gradually operate direct flights to Athens (Greece), Bordeaux (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Lyon (France), Nantes (France), Marseille (France), Paris (France) and Toulouse (France).

For travellers who wish to fly south, Air Transat will offer direct flights to Cayo Coco (Cuba), Cancun (Mexico), Fort Lauderdale (Florida) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) from both Montreal and Toronto, in addition to one direct flight a week to Port-au-Prince (Haiti) from Montreal.

To open the door to even more destinations via connecting flights and to allow Canadians to explore more of their country, the airline will also offer domestic flights between Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Depending on demand and the easing of regulatory restrictions, Air Transat may enhance its flight schedule for the months of September and October.