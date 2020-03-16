Air Transat to gradually suspend flights

Air Transat has announced a gradual suspension of its flights to Europe until April 30th.

This decision follows an announcement from the government of Canada that the country is closing its borders to foreign nationals.

Sales for departures to Europe until the end of next month have been suspended immediately.

Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Air Transat customers back to their home country.

So as to allow as many repatriations as possible; sales will, however, remain temporarily open in both directions between Toronto and London.

A date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.

All customers who were unable to travel because their flight is cancelled will receive a credit for future travel, to be used within 24 months of their original travel date.

Jean-Marc Eustache, Air Transat chief executive, said: “This is an unprecedented situation, beyond our control, which is forcing us to briefly suspend all of our flights to contribute to the effort to fight the pandemic, protect our customers and employees and safeguard the company.

“We are doing everything we can so that this has as little impact as possible on our employees and customers, whom we make sure to bring back home.”

In addition to the cost-cutting measures already implemented in recent weeks, the airline will be moving ahead in the coming days with measures to reduce staffing.

These measures will include temporary layoffs and reduction of work time or salary that will affect a “significant portion of employees” the airline said.

