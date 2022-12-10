Air Greenland becomes latest A330neo operator and Flight Hour Services customer

Air Greenland has taken delivery of an A330-800 widebody aircraft, becoming the latest operator of the type.

The A330neo will replace previous generation aircraft in the company’s fleet, reducing operating cost, improving environmental efficiency while offering an unrivalled passenger experience. Air Greenland’s A330neo will comfortably accommodate 305 passengers, featuring 42 Premium class seats and 263 Economy class seats.

Air Greenland has also firmed up an agreement with Airbus on Flight Hour Services (FHS) covering component supply and maintenance services. Based on a circular economy model and carbon footprint reduction the Airbus FHS offers more sustainability throughout the aircraft’s life cycle. More than 1,200 aircraft worldwide are currently being contracted under Airbus FHS.

To underline Air Greenland’s sustainability strategy the delivery flight will be powered by a 30 percent blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Air Greenland will first deploy the A330neo between the arctic island and Denmark, adding North American and European routes at a later date.

The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, providing passengers with a high level of comfort, ambience and design. This includes offering more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system, and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo also features a state-of-the-art cabin air system ensuring a clean and safe environment during the flight.

The A330neo is the new generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wings and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A330-800 is capable of flying 8 150 nm / 15 094 km non-stop.

At the end of October, the A330 Family had registered a total of over 1,700 firm orders of which 275 are A330neos from 24 customers.

