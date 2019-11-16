Vietjet to launch new connections to Pattaya, Thailand

Vietjet has announced its newest direct route, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s popular coastal destination, Pattaya.

The flight will use U-Tapao International Airport in Thailand.

Launching on December 23rd, the new route will operate daily services with a flight time of one hour and thirty minutes per leg.

The flight departs from Ho Chi Minh City at 13:25 and arrives in U-Tapao at 14:40.

The return flight from U-Tapao departs at 11:25 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City at 12:55.

Following the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City-Pattaya route, Vietjet will operate a total of eight direct routes between Thailand and Vietnam with the highest frequency.

This includes services from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Haiphong and Da Lat to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and services from Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao.

The newest route is expected to increase the number of tourists travelling between Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces of Vietnam to Thailand’s Rayong and Pattaya area, both popular international tourist destinations.

In addition, the new service will open two entries into Thailand, at Tan Son Nhat and U-Tapao International Airports.