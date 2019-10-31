Delta sings series of codeshare deals with LATM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group has signed a codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines designed to provide greater connectivity with the United States.

The deal, covering operations at LATAM Airlines Peru, LATAM Airlines Colombia and LATAM Airlines Ecuador, will start in the first quarter of 2020, subject to applicable regulatory approval.

The new codeshares follow the acquisition by Delta of a 20 per cent stake in LATAM in September.

The carriers are working to provide a smooth transition through the strengthening of their existing interline agreement, establishing reciprocal lounge access and mutual frequent flyer benefits as well as developing bilateral codeshare agreements.

The three codeshare agreements signed with Delta will offer LATAM customers the possibility to connect to up to 74 onward destinations in the United States and Canada and will open up to 51 onward destinations for Delta passengers in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These codeshares mark an important milestone in LATAM’s journey towards offering the best connectivity and customer experience in the Americas.

“Our passengers will soon to be able to access up to 74 destinations in the United States and Canada, which is just one example of complementary nature of our networks and one of the many future benefits that the strategic agreement with Delta will bring,” said Enrique Cueto, chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM also plans to establish codeshare agreements between Delta and its affiliates in Chile and Brazil in 2020, offering even greater connectivity between South America and the United States.

American Airlines

LATAM will formally end all its codeshare agreements with American Airlines on January 31st.

Customers who have purchased American Airlines flights via LATAM prior to this date for flights from February 1st onwards will be entitled to the same services, with no change to flight or ticket conditions.

LATAM’s frequent flyer and reciprocal lounge access agreements with American Airlines will remain in place until LATAM leaves oneworld.

LATAM advised oneworld and its alliance partners in September that it would leave oneworld within one year, in line with the standard notice period.

However, the company is evaluating an earlier departure date with any change to be communicated in due course.

Following LATAM’s departure from oneworld, it will maintain its bilateral agreements with the majority of the alliance members.