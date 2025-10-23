Air Canada offering passengers up to 20,000 points for autumn bookings

Travellers can gain up to 20,000 points when booking flights from the UK with Air Canada this autumn.

To qualify, members of Aeroplan, Air Canada’s frequent flyer programme, must book a round trip or two one-way tickets for any destination beyond Canada that the airline flies to. This offer is for bookings made between 20 October and 20 November 2025.

For example, an Economy Flex from London to Cancun, via Toronto, is considered a one-way trip that qualifies for 10,000 bonus Aeroplan points. Passengers flying two one-way trips via Canada or those with a return ticket are eligible for 20,000 airmiles.

Air Canada passengers who book two one-way tickets or a round trip from the UK to Canada during the same period can earn up to 15,000 points.

The offer applies to flights from London Heathrow, Manchester or Edinburgh that are taken between 20 October 2025 and 30 June 2026.

Aeroplan members who take up this offer can use as little as 6,000 bonus points to redeem a flight within the US, or just 7,500 points for a European flight with one of Air Canada’s partners.

Flight redemption bookings and tickets bought with a combination of points and cash are not eligible for this offer.

Visit the Air Canada website for more information about this promotion.