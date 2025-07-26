Air Canada Cargo Launches Redesigned eBooking Experience

Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo have announced the introduction of its redesigned eBooking platform, providing an optimized booking experience for customers and new tools to self-manage shipments.

“We are excited to reveal our updated eBooking experience, which provides a more user-friendly interface and a smoother experience for our customers booking their cargo online. With the ability to get real-time feedback and validation, easily create batch bookings, e-AWB, submit release letters and more, this new platform will transform the customer experience and is part of Air Canada Cargo’s ongoing digitalization,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director – Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

The features of the new eBooking experience include:

A redesigned, user-friendly interface for a smoother experience

A re-imagined account dashboard to keep track of your shipments at-a-glance

Dynamic booking flows and calculation fields for greater efficiency

Real-time feedback and validation to reduce errors

Auto-confirmation for general cargo shipments of 50 kg (0.3 m3) and less

The ability to submit feedback and questions directly from the dashboard

Fast and easy rebooking by saving bookings as templates

Multi-booking to create batch bookings in minutes

Receive tracking notifications to your email

Tools to manage your bookings: create e-AWB, edit bookings, add shipper and consignee info, send release letters, and more

Book online at aircanadacargo.com/eBooking