Make the Most of Your Summer in Myrtle Beach

The sun is high, the days are long and there’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy a fun-filled family getaway to Myrtle Beach. Whether you’re planning ahead or seeking a spontaneous last-minute trip, this beloved coastal destination makes it simple with affordable lodging, a wide range of attractions for all ages and miles of beautiful shoreline ideal for making memories. Within a day’s drive of nearly half the U.S. population, Myrtle Beach offers the ultimate combination of convenience, value and carefree experiences, inviting travelers to relax and enjoy everything the season has to offer.

“This time of year is perfect for families to slow down, enjoy time together and make lasting memories before the school year begins,” said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach. “Whether it’s a quick weekend escape or a longer stay, Myrtle Beach offers that special mix of relaxation, adventure and value that keeps people coming back to The Beach.”

Sun-drenched Activities & Attractions

Renowned for its vibrant attractions and endless entertainment options, Myrtle Beach continues to be a top family getaway destination. From iconic spots like Broadway at the Beach and Ripley’s Aquarium to over 30 mini golf courses, earning it the title of Mini Golf Capital of the World, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can soak up the sun with endless outdoor adventures, from spacious sandy beaches and exciting water sports to scenic nature trails and vibrant boardwalk entertainment, all paired with delicious coastal Carolina flavors. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, families will find an abundance of activities to fill their stay with memorable fun and quality time together.

Breezy Travel Times

Myrtle Beach’s prime location makes it an ideal road trip destination, with nearly half of the U.S. population within a day’s drive away. For those traveling by air, Myrtle Beach International Airport offers more than 50 nonstop destinations serviced by budget-friendly carriers such as Spirit, Breeze, Avelo and Southwest. Conveniently situated just over a mile from the ocean, the airport is also celebrated as one of the Best Small Airports in the U.S., making a smooth and accessible arrival for every visitor.

Dazzling Deals

An affordable summer getaway is easy to plan here, with a wide range of lodging options at competitive prices. Families will find everything from hotels and resorts with special packages and dining options to spacious multi-bedroom suites with kitchens perfect for gatherings. Beyond accommodations, many popular attractions, including parks, shopping areas, the Boardwalk, MarshWalk and local gardens, feature free events and activities, while ticketed experiences such as the SkyWheel, WonderWorks and Ripley’s Aquarium offer value-packed deals. Details on events, accommodations and current promotions can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/hotels/deals/summer.

ADVERTISEMENT