2025 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW RETURNS WITH MORE AUTOMOTIVE-INSPIRED THRILLS AT EVERY TURN

Tickets are now available for the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show®, returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 21 to 30, 2025. As one of the most influential automotive events in the world, LA Auto Show is where car culture, automaker innovations, and hands-on-wheels experiences has come together in one unrivaled destination for over a century.

Savvy shoppers and enthusiasts alike are invited to explore hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, and EVs from top automakers — all in one location. From gas-powered favorites to the newest electric vehicles, the show gives visitors the chance to touch, feel, and compare the latest models in a fun and immersive, no-pressure environment. Whether you’re researching your next ride or just soaking in the eye candy, the LA Auto Show annually offers something that no other event can match.

“LA Auto Show continues to lead the industry by creating a space where the future of mobility and the culture of driving come together in one location unlike anywhere else on earth,” said Terri Toennies, President of the Los Angeles Auto Show. “This year, we’re making it easier than ever to attend — with lower ticket prices and more experiences designed to welcome everyone who loves cars, culture, and innovation.”

This year’s show introduces new attractions along with the return of fan-favorite experiences. Expanded test drives, immersive exhibits, and breakthrough technology showcases are just a few of the ways the show brings LA’s rich automotive culture to life.

NEW AND FEATURED EXPERIENCES INCLUDE:

Creator Studio - A first-of-its-kind platform that highlights the next wave of car culture through storytelling, original content, and custom collaborations with top creators.

The Underground - A reimagined space that celebrates grassroots expression and the people and communities driving the future of custom car culture.

Showcase Hall - One of the most popular spots at the show returns with a stunning collection of customs, exotics, muscle cars, lowriders, retrofits, and more.

The SPARQ Experience - SPARQ, the AI-powered automotive ecosystem that provides drivers with the ability to communicate directly with their cars is back with a bigger footprint. Continuing their focus on presenting leading automotive experiences, SPARQ invites car enthusiasts to dive into an interactive space that blends AI technology with the best of car culture - including your favorite movie cars, live commentary from community legends, and celebrities with an unrivaled automotive passion.

Clean Power Alliance Test Track, Street Test Drives and Indoor Rides - Get behind the wheel or step inside the newest EV, Gas and hybrids on a series of indoor and outdoor tracks designed for hands-on exploration.

Camp Jeep & Ford Bronco Built Wild Adventure Courses - Ride with a pro driver and experience real off-road capability across a thrilling obstacle course featuring the latest Jeep and Ford Bronco models showing off their unique capabilities.

OVRland Outpost - Explore the booming world of overlanding, camping and off-road travel with curated rigs in partnership with OVR Magazine.

All Roads Stage - A hub for conversation, storytelling, and cultural connections centered around LA’s love affair with cars, showcasing 10 local stories across the 10 days of the show.

VIP Guided Tours - Join an expert-led tour and get a deeper look into highlight areas of the show, designed for true automotive enthusiasts and curious kids alike.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are on sale now at laautoshow.com/tickets and include access to all exhibits and test drive experiences. Pricing is as follows:

Opening Day Friday (November 21st): Adult $18, Senior $8, Child $8

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $25, Senior $12, Child $12

Monday to Thursday (November 24-27): Adult $22, Senior $10, Child $10

VIP Priority Entry + Ticket on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45, Senior $22, Child $22

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $63

For the latest updates on vehicle debuts, special programming, and daily schedules, follow the LA Auto Show on Instagram, X, Facebook, or LinkedIn. You can also sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.