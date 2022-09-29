Air Canada Cargo joins the CargoWise platform

Air Canada Cargo announced that it has become the first North American carrier to join the CargoWise platform as it continues to enhance its digital capabilities.

The integration of CargoWise as an eBooking platform will allow customers to have real-time access to schedules, pricing, and booking.

As Canada’s largest air cargo provider, Air Canada Cargo has continued to invest in technology and infrastructure to enhance the service for customers. That not only includes the continued digitization of its operations, but also the opening of a new Cold Chain facility at its Toronto Hub, the introduction of Releye live monitored, temperature-controlled certified aircraft containers, and the growth of its freighter fleet with the addition of two new Boeing 767s and the order of two Boeing 777s.

“We are pleased to be connecting to CargoWise’s booking platform as another step in our continued digital transformation and evolution. We believe strongly that digitalization is key to the success of air cargo and we continue to stay ahead of the curve. This new platform will provide additional value to our customers and continue to enhance efficiencies,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial – Cargo.