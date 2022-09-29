Silversea Cruises® unveils new collection of 25 voyages for Silver Endeavour

Silversea Cruises®, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has revealed a new collection of 25 voyages for its highly anticipated expedition vessel, Silver Endeavour℠—the world’s most advanced luxury expedition ship

From May 2023 through March 2024, guests will journey to 116 of the planet’s most beautiful and remote cold-weather destinations across Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica, including 24 maiden calls for Silversea. Ensuring the cruise line’s trademark level of comfort, Silver Endeavour will welcome guests in some of the most spacious and elegant venues in expedition cruising, including an expansive Otium Spa & Beauty Salon; two mudrooms; the Observation Lounge, which offers 270-degree views of the surroundings; and more.

“Expanding the most diverse polar offering in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, we are delighted to unveil Silver Endeavour’s new collection of voyages for summer 2023 and winter 2023/2024,” said Conrad Combrink, SVP of Expedition, Destination and Itinerary Management, Silversea Cruises. “With state-of-the-art expedition amenities, the industry’s highest space-to-guest ratio, and the leading team of experts on board, Silver Endeavour will deliver the most enriching experiences for guests in the world’s most remarkable destinations, as they journey in unparalleled comfort. Silver Endeavour represents the commitment of Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea Cruises to pushing boundaries in travel; she is the most advanced ship in her class.”

25 NEW VOYAGES, 116 DESTINATIONS, 24 MAIDEN CALLS





ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Endeavour’s new voyage collection will feature 25 immersive expedition voyages, ranging in length from six to 18 days. With her PC6 classification, Silver Endeavour will journey deep into to the Polar Regions, extending the season to unlock unprecedented access to 116 destinations in some of the most remote regions of the world. The new voyages will incorporate 24 maiden calls, including the rarely explored Canadian High Arctic, including Hudson Bay, and the spectacular Ellesmere Island.

Silver Endeavour will spend summer 2023 exploring the British Isles, Iceland, and the Arctic—including Greenland, Svalbard, and the Canadian Arctic. She will then journey south, returning to the White Continent in winter 2023/2024 to offer guests even more opportunities to discover the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands.

Silver Endeavour’s new 2023/2024 voyage collection includes the following highlights:

Two Voyages to the British Isles & Iceland

Departing from London on May 7, 2023, Silver Endeavour will undertake two British Isles and Iceland expeditions of 13 and 14 days. The voyages will include brand new calls in destinations like Stranraer, Helensburgh, Loch Eynort (Uist Island), and Klaksvik.

Nine Voyages to the Arctic & Greenland

Silver Endeavour’s inaugural season in the Arctic will feature two of Silversea’s iconic 14-day Iceland and Svalbard expeditions, departing June 3 from Reykjavik and June 17 from Tromsø. Silver Endeavour will offer three expeditions to South Greenland and Nunavut, Canada, exploring scenic regions in Skjoldungen, Evighedsfjord, Prince Christian Sound, and more. Departing July 31, 2023, guests travelling aboard Silver Endeavour will explore West Greenland on a 10-day expedition, immersing in the culture and tradition of the Inuit and Greenlandic communities, and witnessing one of the world’s fastest-moving glaciers at Ilulissat Icefjord—a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On August 10, 2023, Silver Endeavour will sail from the hamlet of Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet) at the northern tip of Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada, on a 10-day journey through the Canadian High Artic, exploring the seldom-seen shores of Ellesmere Island, Cape York, and Qaanaaq, among other cultural and natural treasures in the region. Departing from Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet), guests aboard this unique journey will enjoy enhanced onboard enrichments and programming. Rounding out her summer season, Silver Endeavour will undertake a 16-day expedition through East Greenland from September 5, 2023, searching for the perfect conditions for guests to view the Northern Lights. Guests will enjoy an extended three-day stay in Scoresby Sund, one of the world’s largest and longest fjord systems, and a visit to the world’s largest and rarely visited national park, the Northeast Greenland National Park. Guests will have the opportunity to combine five of Silver Endeavour’s Arctic voyages to discover the best of the region over 82 days, beginning and ending in Reykjavik from July 1 to September 21, 2023.

14 Voyages to Antarctica

During the winter 2023/2024 season, Silver Endeavour will offer nine of Silversea’s popular six-dayAntarctica Bridge fly-cruises. Offering the fastest, most direct route to the White Continent, Silversea’s Antarctica Bridge enables travellers to skip the Drake Passage, flying directly to King George Island in European business-class comfort to embark the ship. Silver Endeavour will also offer two departures of Silversea’s iconic 10-day Antarctic Peninsula expedition, with the objective of exploring the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Sound, and the fabled Cape Horn. Enabled by the ship’s PC6 classification, Silver Endeavour will journey deeper into Antarctica with longer explorations, including an 18-day voyage to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands. Departing October 31, 2023, this extended expedition will allow guests the opportunity to combine the beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula with the awe-inspiring wildlife and natural history of South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. In 2024, Silver Endeavour will also sail two brand new 15- and 16-day expeditions, departing January 28 and February 12, respectively, exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia. With an inbound/outbound flight between King George Island and Puerto Williams, guests on these two voyages will cross the Drake Passage only once.

THE HIGHEST SPACE-TO-GUEST RATIO IN EXPEDITION CRUISING

With the highest space-to-guest ratio in expedition cruising, some of the industry’s most spacious all-balcony suites, and a range of elegant public venues, Silver Endeavour will take guests to the farthest corners of the earth in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort and style.

The ship’s well-appointed public areas include:

Explorer Lounge (3,875ft²/360m²)

A hub for expedition activity while guests are on board. This elegant lounge serves as a jumping off point for expedition briefings and recap sessions, as well as a space for expert lectures, connecting guests with Silver Endeavour’s expedition team. The Explorer Lounge features a large LED screen that projects images captured by the ship’s remote-controlled gimbal camera system—an ultra-high-definition system that sits atop of the ship, capturing real-time views of scenery and wildlife at a magnification of up to 90 times that of a normal camera. The venue doubles as an atmospheric bar for a pre-dinner cocktail.

Observation Lounge (2,906ft²/270m²)

Aptly located on one of Silver Endeavour’s highest decks, the Observation Lounge offers 270-degree views of the ship’s surroundings, with an elegant interior that’s perfect for afternoon tea, post-dinner cocktails, enjoying live music, and more.

Otium® Spa & Beauty Salon (1,901ft²/177m²)

Among the largest spas in expedition cruising, the Otium Spa aboard Silver Endeavour will deliver moments of relaxation through Silversea’s signature wellness programme, Otium—inspired by the ancient Roman lifestyle and built on the principles of indulgence, pleasure, and pampering. The spa has three treatment rooms, a relaxation area, and separate thermal areas for men and women—both of which feature saunas, steam rooms, and showers. With incredible views in nearly every space, guests can enjoy pampering without ever losing sight of the destination.

Pool Deck (2,806ft²/261m²)

Silver Endeavour’s Pool Deck is fully enclosed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering stunning panoramic views by day and an opportunity to dine under the stars by night. With a large central swimming pool, a whirlpool, and one of four dining options aboard Silver Endeavour, the Pool Deck is sure to be a guest favourite as they journey to cold-weather destinations around the globe.

Mudrooms (1,506ft²/140m²)

Silver Endeavour is equipped with two mudrooms, allowing more flexibility for quick and seamless Zodiac launches. The mudrooms are outfitted with state-of-the-art expedition equipment, such as boot heaters, designated lockers for each suite, and LED screens for briefing sessions.

Silver Endeavour will also feature the Connoisseur’s Corner, Silversea’s signature cigar and cognac lounge; the Boutique, a retail shop offering a curated selection of fashion, jewellery, and souvenirs; an intimate Library; and an expansive Fitness Centre, offering state-of-the-art equipment, expert-led group fitness classes, and personal training.

Benefitting from the most inclusive offering in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, guests are now able to book shore excursions immediately for all published sailings.

To book an ultra-luxury expedition aboard Silver Endeavour or any other Silversea Cruises voyage, call a travel advisor or visit Silversea.com.