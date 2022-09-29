Metrolink announces 30% discount to celebrate its upcoming 30th anniversary

In celebration of its upcoming 30th anniversary on Oct. 26, Metrolink has introduced a 30 percent sale on its Monthly Pass. The 30% discount is open to all Metrolink riders for three months – October, November and December 2022 and is automatically applied at purchase.

Metrolink’s Monthly Pass also features bonus perks for loyal riders. In addition to unlimited rides between selected station pairs and system-wide access on weekends. The Monthly Pass now includes a “Bring a Friend Pass” and extra SoCal Explorer rewards points at no additional cost. For more information about the Metrolink Monthly Pass and associated perks go to https://metrolinktrains.com/monthly-pass-sale.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary this fall, we want to say thank you to our very loyal riders,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “The past couple of years have been challenging, and we want to show our sincere appreciation to those who stuck with us, while giving new riders more reasons to hop on board and explore SoCal by train.”

Monthly Pass Details

Available for purchase between the 25th of the current month and the 14th of the new month, Metrolink’s Monthly Pass is valid for unlimited, system-wide travel during one calendar month between the selected origin and destination stations and unlimited system-wide travel on weekends.

The Metrolink Monthly Pass includes access to the LAX FlyAway® and is valid for the Rail 2 Rail® and Codeshare programs to ride both Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains between the origin and destination pairs. Customers may purchase the Monthly Pass on the Metrolink mobile app, at Metrolink ticket machines and at Metrolink ticket windows at LA Union Station.

