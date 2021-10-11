Air Belgium begins Airbus fleet renewal programme

Air Belgium has taken delivery of the first of two A330-900.

The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout - 30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats.

The aircraft is furnished with the Airbus Airspace cabin.

All seats are equipped with the latest-generation, in-flight entertainment system, on-board Wi-Fi and mood lighting.

Air Belgium will deploy the aircraft on routes connecting Brussels to long-haul destinations.

The Belgian carrier currently operates an all-Airbus widebody fleet comprising A330-200F and A340-300; the A340s will be gradually replaced by the A330neos.

The A330neo family is the new-generation A330; it builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 family, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 25 per cent-per-seat compared to previous-generation.

With an order book of more than 1,800 aircraft from 126 customers at the end of September, the A330 remains the most popular widebody family aircraft of all time.

Air Belgium is a full-service international destination carrier headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert.