Nirvana Travel continues Middle East expansion

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has acquired a fleet of ten Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars from Emirates Motor Company.

The exclusive sedans will add to Nirvana’s growing fleet of luxury vehicles to cater to the needs of high-profile travellers.

The Mercedes-Benz S500 offers the highest levels of safety and comfort, and comes fully decked out with high-tech features to enhance every ride.

The two companies formally announced and celebrated the deal during an official unveiling ceremony held at Nirvana’s head offices at Marina Breakwater in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on this occasion, Alaa Al-Ali, group chief executive of Nirvana Holding , said: “Today, the Nirvana fleet is growing with ten new S-Class 500 cars in our pursuit to secure the highest levels of luxury and comfort.

“This is part of Nirvana Holding’s vision to expand in the region by increasing operations and taking clear and specific steps with deliberate strategies for expansion.”

Nirvana Travel and Tourism previously received ten state-of-the-art first-class Mercedes-Benz buses from Emirates Motor Company this year.

The addition of the ten S-Classes further solidifies their luxury offering for the UAE market.

Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, general manager at Emirates Motor Company, commented: “We are extremely thrilled to team up with Nirvana Tours & Logistics, one of the leading travels agencies in the UAE, on this fruitful partnership.

“The Mercedes-Benz S500 is one of the most sophisticated cars in the market thanks to its stunning design, best-in-class technology and luxurious interior.”

Nirvana Tours is considered the World’s Leading Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.