Air Astana to relaunch Tbilisi connections

Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on March 16th.

Services will be operating three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight-time between Almaty and Tbilisi is four hours and 15 minutes, and three hours and 40 mins on return from Tbilisi to Almaty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate issued no more than three days prior departure for Kazakhstan.

Without a negative PCR test, passengers will not be allowed on board at the departure airport.

International transit passengers travelling via Kazakhstan are not required to have a PCR test provided they do not leave the airport transit zone.

Kazakhstan citizens travelling to Georgia must present a negative PCR test result certificate taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.