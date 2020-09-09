Air Astana to launch new Frankfurt connection next month

Air Astana has confirmed it will introduce direct flights from Almaty to Frankfurt from October 2nd.

Initially twice a week, the frequencies increase to three a week from October 26th on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and will be operated using the new Airbus A321LR.

An early morning arrival in Frankfurt provides convenient connections across European and North American destinations operated by codeshare partner Lufthansa from the same Terminal 1.

The new service from Almaty follows the resumption of services from Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt in August and is in addition to the flight operated from Uralsk to Frankfurt, bringing the total number of flights from Kazakhstan to Germany’s commercial centre to eight per week.

“I’m delighted to announce the boost to services between Kazakhstan and Germany, which deliver maximum connectivity with partner airlines across Europe and North America,” said Air Astana vice-president, Richard Ledger.

The Airbus A321LR brings a new high level of cabin comfort to passengers.

The aircraft is configured in a 166-seat layout, with 150 seats in economy and 16 in business class.