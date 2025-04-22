Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas Partners with WiseOceans

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas has partnered with marine conservation and education specialists WiseOceans to introduce an exclusive Marine Discovery Programme, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with the vibrant underwater world of Seychelles.

This bespoke programme blends immersive guest experiences with educational initiatives, fostering a deeper appreciation for marine life while actively supporting conservation efforts in the archipelago. At its heart is a commitment to science and sustainability, with a particular focus on coral reef restoration.

Through this collaboration, guests can embark on guided snorkelling sessions, explore coral reefs, and participate in interactive workshops led by experienced marine biologists from WiseOceans. Designed to deliver unforgettable adventures, the programme also educates and inspires visitors to contribute to the long-term preservation of Seychelles’ extraordinary marine ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to join forces with WiseOceans,” said Naji Esta, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas. “This partnership reinforces our deep commitment to sustainability while offering our guests an exceptional opportunity to explore the natural wonders of the Seychelles.”

Caitlin Rentell, onsite Marine Biologist and Educator from WiseOceans added, “Our collaboration with Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas exemplifies how luxury and conservation can go hand in hand. We are excited to share our passion for the marine environment and empower guests to make a meaningful impact on our oceans.”

WiseOceans is a leading provider of marine education and conservation services, dedicated to driving long-term behavioural change, empowerment and action for the oceans. With over a decade of experience in Seychelles, WiseOceans excels in offering tailored marine programs that blend engaging educational activities, scientific research, coral reef restoration projects and a strong commitment to community outreach.

Each guest is encouraged to discover the magic of the Seychelles and contribute to a greener future with Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas and WiseOceans.