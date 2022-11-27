IHG Hotels & Resorts invites all guests to stay like a star

IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Victoria Magrath, content creator and founder of fashion and beauty platform, Inthefrow, to create The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath.

Now more than ever people value being cared for and receiving experiences over physical gifts, and this unique package allows guests to pull back the curtain and experience how one of their favourite long-standing influencers truly ‘guests’ while travelling.

Celebrities and online personalities are experts when it comes to living that hotel life, turning guest rooms into their personal sanctuaries as they travel the world, and Victoria Magrath is no different. From attending the hottest launch events to awards and fashion shows, that sometimes means having to spend a night in one city and then the next morning in another. Having a personal sanctuary or a home away from home where Victoria can switch off, get creative and truly be herself, is an important part of her stay, and now IHG One Rewards members will have the chance to ‘Guest Like Victoria Magrath Guests.’

The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath will feature the creator’s favourite ways to ‘guest’ including her hand-selected travel amenities and must-haves to unwind from her favourite cocktail to much loved hair styling products, from hand selected robes to freshly popped corn and cinema nights in. Also included is Victoria’s ‘Sip and Shop’ Itinerary for those wanting to make the most of the city at one or two of her favourite haunts. IHG One Rewards members will be able to access the exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience to stay in The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath from November 21-28, 2022 before the package opens up to the public for purchase until January 31, 2023. The package features:

Two nights in the The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath at The Kimpton Fitzroy London, inclusive of breakfast

Two cocktails of your choice at Fitz’s Bar

Access to Victoria’s ‘Shop & Sip’ London Itinerary

A voucher for £50 to spend at London Serenity, mobile Spa experience, to be pampered in your room

Complimentary gifts within the suite including a surprise gift (Members Auction only) sleep kit, workout accessories, stationary, flowers and more

Personalised welcome note from Victoria

Victoria Magrath, Inthefrow Founder and Award-Winning Influencer said: “I am honoured to be partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts and the brand’s fabulously reimagined loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, to present The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath. I am excited for members to ‘Guest How I Guest’ in my personally curated suite, filled with my travel essentials and favourite items. I have loved putting my personal touch to Kimpton Fitzroy London as IHG Hotels & Resorts is a brand that truly understands how to take care of guests so that they can feel free to be themselves and gain the most from their travel experiences.”

Connor Smith, IHG Vice President Masterbrand Strategy & Awareness said: “At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we want travellers to always feel like they can be themselves when staying at any of our properties around the world. Our collaboration with Victoria is the perfect opportunity for us to remind the world what it feels like to be a guest, where you can truly let go and be cared for just as you are in a way that’s unique and modern.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria is part of a diverse and exceptional pool of talent from around the world, who IHG Hotels & Resorts is collaborating with, helping to bring to the life the meaning if being able to guest in whatever way works for them. In the coming months, several exclusive and thoughtfully chosen celebrity experiences are being announced globally available for members and letting them guest like their favourite celebrities. The series aims to forge a deeper connection with current members and a new generation of travellers and was launched earlier this year with two-time GRAMMY Award Winner, Jazmine Sullivan. Each celebrity partnership is designed to remind people how great it feels to be cared for as a guest and when it comes to travel, it’s not one-size-fits-all. So, whether it’s guesting like a glamorous celebrity or relishing sleeping solo in that king size bed, IHG passionately believes that when people are cared for, they feel free to be themselves and gain the most from their travel experiences.

For bidding information, visit auctions.ihg.com, and to learn more about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.