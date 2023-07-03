Advantage Mr Toad’s!  Catch all the Wimbledon tennis action at Premier Inn this July

Tennis fans can catch every game, set and match at Wimbledon with Mr Toad’s – and enjoy ace deals and a smashing atmosphere throughout the two week tournament, which starts today (Monday, 3 July).

Watch the world’s best players go head to head at the biggest event in tennis at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. Plus, take advantage of great F&B offers, including dishes from AED25, an all-day happy hour and a special Wimbledon dessert, Eton Mess.

Mr Toad’s is serving up onion bhajis, chicken tikka skewers, beef sliders, fish fingers and more from its Beat the Heat summer snack menu, with prices from AED25 per dish, and AED90 for a platter of four different items. Finish off with a portion of Eton Mess – meringue, strawberries and cream – for AED25.

Will Novak Djokovic claim the men’s singles title for another year? And will Elena Rybakina make it two in a row in the ladies’ contest? Catch all the excitement and emotion with Mr Toad’s this Wimbledon.

To book or find out more, check @mrtoadsme on Instagram, or call direct.

