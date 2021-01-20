Adam Stewart appointed executive chairman at Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts International has announced the appointment of Adam Stewart as executive chairman of the company.

He becomes just the second chairman in the 40-year history of the resort brand.

He is preceded by his late father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, who died in Miami after a short illness earlier this month.

The elder Stewart is seen as a pioneer in Caribbean tourism, someone who broke the ceiling of all-inclusive luxury after founding the organisation in 1981 and who played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of the region.

Executive chairman Adam Stewart assumes the role after working alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as chief executive officer and most recently deputy chairman.

He has helped oversee the continued rapid expansion of Sandals Resorts International throughout the Caribbean, including the recent announcement of two new island resort destinations, the future Sandals Curaçao and Beaches Resort in St. Vincent.

“Some people are dreamers, and some are doers; my dad was the magical combination of both.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was fiercely passionate about offering a product that would exceed expectations, and we are incredibly honoured to continue his pursuit of innovation, raising the bar, and creating landmark moments for our valued guests,” stated Adam Stewart.

Countless organisations have recognised Adam Stewart for his leadership in the travel industry and his substantial contributions to the destinations where Sandals Resorts International operates.

As part of this commitment, in 2009, Adam Stewart launched the Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

The foundation and its activities have helped millions across the region through various impact-focused programmes, where he will continue to serve as president.

He is also a strong proponent of the direct investment and development of team members.

His work through the Sandals Corporate University brings continued learning, mentorship and invaluable skills training to thousands of employees throughout the Caribbean.

In 2016, Stewart was also bestowed the national honour of the order of distinction, commander class by the government of Jamaica for outstanding contribution to tourism.

He added: “We could never have imagined the monumental impact that our resorts have had around the world.

“It has been a remarkable journey to have built brands that play a part in so many of our customers’ happiest moments.

“Our team is the best in the world, and I am incredibly proud of the work they do every day of life to put our customers first, as we carry forward.”