Sandals signs for new resort on island of Curaçao

Sandals Resorts International has signed an agreement that will bring the company to a brand-new destination, at the Santa Barbara Resort on the island of Curaçao.

This will mark the ninth island destination for the brand in the Caribbean region.

The new Sandals Curaçao will initially include 350-luxurious rooms and suites stretched along the Spanish Water Bay and the Caribbean Sea, with a further expansion planned in the coming years.

Formerly the Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, part of a broader 3,000-acre development, the resort will be completely reinvented.

Work is set to begin in 2021.

Sandals Curaçao will bring the opulent resort innovations to the island, which have become synonymous with the world-renowned Sandals Resorts brand across the region.

Guests will also have access to the neighbouring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course, two onsite marinas and 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the largest on the island.

World-famous for its vibrant culture, pristine beaches and coves, Curaçao also boasts spectacular dive sites and exotic

Sandals Resorts International chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, said: “It has been our distinct pleasure to work alongside the government of Curaçao and the Smeets family on this exciting new endeavour for the Sandals brand.

“We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Roald Smeets, who has been instrumental to this process and absolutely delightful to work with.

“We plan to do more than our part to raise the world’s appreciation of this beautiful country.”

marine ecosystems.

With year-round temperatures of 80 degrees, it is touted as the perfect anytime-escape.

The resort will have a positive, immediate and long-term impact on the island and the people of Curaçao.

In year one alone, it is expected to have an over $40 million economic footprint and an impressive track record on the creation of new employment.

The resort alone will add over 1,200 local jobs, comprised of 800 new team members, and 400 local tradesmen and craftsmen.

Sandals Resorts International deputy chairman, Adam Stewart, added: “Each time we expand, we bring with us the full potential of our 40-years in hospitality.

“The new Sandals Curaçao embodies our philosophy of forward-thinking and looking through a new lens.

“It is a promise not only to our guests but to our team members for continued innovation.

“Curaçao is a place to be discovered, and we are so proud today to become part of this community.”

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Take a look at a series of images from the new resort here.