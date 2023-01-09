Accor appoints Kamal Rhazali General Secretary

Accor announces the appointment of Kamal Rhazali as Secretary General and General Counsel of the Luxury & Lifestyle division, effective February 1, 2023. He will report directly to Sébastien Bazin.

As part of his new duties, Mr. Rhazali will contribute to setting up the “Luxury & Lifestyle” division, participate in defining its strategy and ensure the consistency of its deployment. He will also be involved in external growth operations, work closely with the general managers of the luxury and lifestyle brands, and coordinate the legal, commercial, talent and culture functions of the division. Kamal Rhazali will be part of the Executive Committee of the Luxury & Lifestyle division and will also be a member of the Group Management Board.

Kamal Rhazali holds several law degrees from the Sorbonne University and was admitted to the Paris Bar in 2005. He began his career in leading international law firms, in France and then in Dubai, where he has advised multinationals, large institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds. In 2013, he joined Katara Hospitality, one of the most prestigious luxury hotel owners in the world, as Legal Director and Secretary to the Board of Directors. In these functions, he took part in all strategic decisions and led the development of Katara Hospitality’s portfolio of emblematic hotels, with the acquisition, among others, of the Plaza in New York, the Grosvenor House and the Savoy in London, the Carlton in Cannes and the Excelsior in Rome.