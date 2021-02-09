American unveils plans to grow long-haul network this summer

American Airlines is strengthening its commitment to its Miami hub with the announcement of two new international routes to Tel Aviv (TLV) and Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM), beginning this summer.

The airline is also introducing two new domestic routes from the MIA hub to Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT) and Portland, Maine (PWM).

The US routes will be operating from June 5th through to August 16th.

American will complement recently announced service from New York (JFK) to TLV with flights from MIA to TLV launching in June.

Three times weekly service from MIA to TLV begins June 4th and will operate on a Boeing 777-200.

“American has always been the biggest and best in Miami with more flights to more places than any other carrier, and as demand recovers, we’ll be even bigger and better than ever before,” said Brian Znotins, American vice president of network planning.

“Our new service to Tel Aviv and Paramaribo are the start of further growth in Miami, and as the city grows and expands, American will do the same.”

Beginning in July, American will also be the first and only United States-based carrier to offer nonstop service to PBM.

Flights will operate five times per week on an Airbus 319, with a convenient schedule for customers traveling across the United States to connect through MIA.

As a new destination for the airline, Suriname becomes the ninth country served in South America.

This year, customers can also look forward to more frequencies to the Caribbean from MIA.

For example, Port-au-Prince (PAP) will increase to five daily flights beginning in April; and Santiago (STI) and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in the Dominican Republic, will increase to operate four and seven daily flights, respectively.

In addition to the PAP service from MIA, the airline will offer an additional daily flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) to PAP, beginning April 2nd.

“Since establishing our Miami hub in 1989, American’s commitment to our community and to our team has not wavered,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American vice president of operations for Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to strengthen our capacity in Miami to match demand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“With new international destinations launching this year — Tel Aviv and Suriname — two new domestic destinations — Little Rock and Portland — and additional flights to key destinations in the Caribbean, we look forward to further deepening our ties to Miami.”