Abu Dhabi’s attractions to entice visitors at World Travel Market in London

The new tourism campaign ‘Experience Abu Dhabi, Find Your Pace’ will feature at World Travel Market (WTM), alongside 36 stakeholders and partners, from November 7 to 9.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will sign a number of strategic partnerships during WTM, and delegates will have the opportunity to meet partnering hotels and attractions.

Visitors can experience a celebration of Emirati craftsmanship at the House of Artisans zone, including a perfumery experience that introduces visitors to the fragrances of the emirate. There is also traditional Arabic coffee in the Bait Al Gahwa zone and the Abu Dhabi Senses Journey at the stand’s Cultural zone.

Attractions for visitors

Abu Dhabi will enable WTM visitors to experience the top sites and attractions throughout Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Ain, Al Dhafra region and beyond. Attendees will experience how Abu Dhabi offers “something for every visitor”, available 365 days a year, “at your own pace” – with cultural history, natural beaches, family fun and sports offerings.

Source: Gulf News