SCTDA to lead high-level delegation at WTM London

Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA) will organised a high-level delegation highlighting the emirate’s latest destinations and world-class events part of SCTDA’s World Travel Market 2022 showcase at the World Travel Market London running from November 7 to 9.

Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF)

For Sharjah Art Foundation’s WTM 2022 participation, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF), said: “Sharjah Art Foundation is delighted to be part of this year’s World Travel Market alongside Sharjah Tourism. Our participation in such a global tourism event not only underscores our strong commitment to engaging communities through arts and culture, but it also encourages people to discover Sharjah’s rich heritage and our exciting contemporary initiatives.

“A major part of our mandate is to preserve the historical sites across the city by converting them to spaces intended to cultivate and catalyse cultural and artistic thinking.

“The Foundation highlights Sharjah’s distinct culture and history and encourages an understanding of the transformational role of art through our year-round exhibitions, performance, music and film programmes, as well as our core initiatives including the long-running Sharjah Biennial and March Meeting.”

Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA)

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said: “We are part of the Sharjah showcase at WTM 2022 to contribute to the promotion of Sharjah and its achievements as a leading international tourist destination. One of our key offerings this year is the Sharjah Safari - the largest wildlife safari in the world outside Africa, which hosts more than 120 species in environments similar to the native African terrain, which has added a unique competitive element for tourism in Sharjah.”

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, highlighted the qualitative and distinguished presence of Sharjah in this leading global event for travel professionals, reflecting the rich and diverse opportunities that will attract more tourists and visitors of different nationalities and ages to the Emirate of Sharjah to learn about and experience local landmarks and tourism projects, including beautiful nature reserves and scenic protected environmental sites.

Sharjah International Airport Authority

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: “Our participation in this edition comes in line with the strategies of the Government of Sharjah aiming to attract more investments in the travel and tourism sector, which is key pillar of our national plan for sustainable economic growth as well as a major contributor in strengthening Sharjah’s profile on the global travel and tourism map.”

“We are committed to participating annually at the event led by SCTDA also because it presents us with a unique opportunity to enhance business relations globally and exchange knowledge and expertise, as well as bolster Sharjah Airport’s presence in global events. Through this participation, we will exhibit our services offered to various travel and tourism companies and airlines seeking to enter the regional markets, in order to introduce partners in the international tourism sectors to the facilities offered by us to all travellers and tourists coming in from around the world.

“Furthermore, we aim at networking with other participating companies at the event and explore different avenues for future partnerships and initiatives. Additionally, we will also showcase various services offered to airlines and passengers,” he added.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq, said: “Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is delighted to be part of the Sharjah pavilion at WTM 2022 led by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), which will be turning the world’s attention to the latest developments and unique projects in sectors of leisure, hospitality and tourism, adventure, and culture and heritage that are raising the emirate’s profile as a winning example of a city where businesses, life and the environment live in perfect harmony with each other.”

“For over a decade, Shurooq has been enriching Sharjah’s fast-growing ecotourism and sustainable travel landscape with projects that respect the environment and promote sustainability. This year, we are showcasing our WTM audiences our latest projects, including The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim; Mysk Al Badayer Retreat; Mysk Al Faya Retreat; Mysk Moon Retreat; Mysk Kingfisher Retreat; and Mysk Najd Al Meqsar Village. These will be accompanied by “Nomad by Mysk”, and Shurooq’s new adventure project in Khorfakkan,” he added.

Sharjah Sports Council

Essa Hilal Al Hazzami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, noted that this participation is an opportunity for the Council to highlight how sports play a major role in highlighting the potential of the country. Historically and geographically diverse, reflecting its civilisation and city, he said that hosting major tournaments and world events and coming into direct contact with UAE guests offers a direct and powerful message to all, whose impact is stronger than traditional advertising messages.

He added that in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Council is keen to support and promote efforts that are in the interest of the UAE, and also that their efforts to build new relations and strengthen existing ones with the institutions of the international community in partnership SCTDA stems from their shared belief that sport is an important enabler of tourism.

Sharjah Old Car Club

Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Old Car Club, said: “The club’s participation in this leading travel event aims to promote Sharjah’s position as a top tourist destination that offers vintage car lovers a great avenue for exploration. The club has a classic cars museum with an extensive collection of vintage cars manufactured in the early 20th century. Moreover, the club organises annual activities, including a Classic Car festival at Sharjah’s leading places of tourist interest, bringing together not only car lovers but cultural enthusiasts too with its myriad cultural and artistic shows.”

