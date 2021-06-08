ABTA unveils plans for travel day of action

Trade bodies from across the aviation and travel industries are coming together for a day of action on June 23rd.

The move, designed to pressure the government into a safe return to international travel, comes as patience runs thin with incompetence and indecision in Westminster.

The day of action will be calling on the government to allow international travel to return safely, while also demanding a package of tailored financial support for the sector.

Organisers and supporters of the cross-industry day of action include ABTA, Airlines UK, the Airport Operators Association, BAR UK, UKinbound, the Business Travel Association, Advantage Travel Partnership and TTNG.

The bodies are calling on all corners of the travel industry - every airline, airport, tour operator, travel agent, supplier and partner - to get involved and support the activities of the day.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, said: “These next weeks will be critical for the travel industry.

“We have been working together since the start of the pandemic to make the sector’s case on what the industry needs to get through this crisis and return safely to international travel.

“We’re in a situation where the government is curtailing overseas travel but isn’t providing tailored support for the travel industry.

“The longer this goes on the more jobs, livelihoods and businesses are at risk.”

The day of action will involve an organised lobby at the Houses of Parliament – which would see members of parliament meet with a large number of their constituents at Westminster on a single day.

There are also plans for events across other parts of the UK, targeted at the devolved administrations.

The event is intended to generate and attract national media attention and will also seek to gain traction on social media.

The day of action will take place on June 23rd, just ahead of when the government is expected to discuss and decide on the next steps for international travel, with an announcement currently scheduled for June 28th.

At this review, the government will be examining both the traffic light list and also the requirements, measures and systems in place for international travel.

More Information

More information on the day and how to get involved will be published here once further details have been confirmed.