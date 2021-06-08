WTTC launches new Reunited tourism campaign

A new campaign has been launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) calling on governments around the world to restart international travel and enable the world to ‘Reunite’ once again.

After more than a year of lockdowns around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new campaign will showcase the importance international travel has on individuals and businesses.

It will also encourage travellers to share with the world, the positive impact travel makes to their lives and mental well-being.

Through its social media channels, Reunite will urge people from all corners of the globe to share their own stories of how tourism has made a difference and changed their lives.

WTTC believes whilst tourism makes a significant contribution to economies around the world, it also provides an essential way for individuals to connect, experience and discover cultures around the world.

The campaign launches with a feelgood and positive video showing how now is the time to get the world moving again, to reunite families, friends, colleagues and communities.

As vaccination rollouts advance in many countries around the world and as cases begin to drop, it is important for governments to recognise what tourism brings to the economy and the population as a whole.

It is equally as important to recognise that some regions and countries are still battling to put the pandemic under control, and that the majority of vaccinations have been in developed countries.

This means that the pandemic will continue to spread in those countries that do not have equal access to vaccines.

Virginia Messina, WTTC senior vice president, said: “Travel gives us memories which last a lifetime and the most amazing experiences to share, so we are excited to launch a campaign that gets to the heart of what travel means to people.

“Travel has a hugely positive benefit upon the world, far beyond the immediate pleasure it brings to those who are able to explore and discover people, places and amazing experiences for themselves.

“Right now, so many people have been separated from their loved ones for months if not over a year since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“For the past year WTTC has been hugely invested in advocating for the social and mental benefits of tourism.

“Through this campaign we are hoping to help kickstart the recovery of our sector through a truly worthwhile experience: reuniting with those who matter most to us.”

