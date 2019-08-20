Abercrombie & Kent to launch US destination management company

Abercrombie & Kent have unveiled plans to open a destination management company in the United States to provide ground operating services to travel advisors, tour operators, and cruise lines, as well as meeting and incentive groups.

“There is a growing global demand for luxury experiential travel in the United States,” said Jonathan White, executive vice president - destination management for Abercrombie & Kent.

“We feel it is important to establish our own office in North America to guarantee the kind of insider access, personalised service and seamless attention to detail that discerning travellers expect.”

Marty Behr has been appointed managing director of the new outfit.

He brings decades of experience in luxury travel in the United States and Canada with a strong background in itinerary design, finding the best local guides and coordinating logistics.

Abercrombie & Kent is the world’s largest network of luxury destination management companies, with over 55 offices and 2,500 employees on the ground in more than 30 countries.

The office is scheduled to begin operations January 1st next year.