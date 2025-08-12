Neema Maison Finikia Santorini – new fashion boutique adults only resort in Santorini

Domes, Greece’s prestigious luxury lifestyle hospitality brand, has unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio with the opening of Neema Maison Finikia Santorini, in July 2025. The launch will be the first opening for The Finds, Domes’ fifth sub-brand, which offers a beautifully curated collection of boutique resorts for curious world travellers who seek authentic discovery. It will be Domes’ second resort on the Greek island following the success of Domes Novos Santorini, a family-focused retreat near the island’s north-western coastline which opened in 2024.

As part of Domes Finds collection, Neema Maison Finikia Santorini offers guests authentic, curated experiences in a stunning space, designed to encourage guests to explore the uniqueness of the cycladic culture, slow down and discover the well-hidden Finikia village through their stay in this lifestyle property. The Finds hotels are community-driven, shaped by the people, pace and place around them. Each property has a unique creative concept which informs all aspects of the hotel, from design details to cuisine and cultural programming that celebrates each destination, and reflects the group’s ongoing evolution toward meaningful, experience-driven hospitality. Domes Finds seeks to inspire guests to live a better life, to travel with intention, and to experience the world with fresh eyes.

With this in mind, guests at Neema Maison Finikia Santorini are taken on a journey of discovery, inspired by the stylish sophistication of the island. Inspired by a fashion atelier created by Greek architecture agency Urban Soul Project, the property features 16 stylish suites, combining traditional elegance with expressive design-driven architecture to provide a contrasting island escape. Stepping through the doors feels more like entering a fashion boutique, with hand-picked fashion displays in the reception. Contemporary interiors with whitewashed walls and soft red pops of colour have been curated to ensure the guest feels part of a captured moment, with vanity lights and bespoke furniture in vivid upholstery.

‘Neema’ is inspired by the ancient Greek word for “thread,” a symbol of elegance, craftsmanship and destiny. It echoes the legendary tale of Ariadne, the Cretan princess who gifted Theseus a golden thread to navigate the labyrinth, a metaphor for guidance, exploration and new beginnings. A natural evolution from Neema, Domes’ luxury resort wear boutique showcases the latest in island living from local designers and independent artisans; this concept is at the heart of the hotel’s design to create a space that celebrates line, form and movement. The colour palette also plays a critical role in defining the unique character of the hotel, with a signature red hue punctuating textured neutrals and asserting a bold playfulness.

Situated in the village of Finikia on the northern side of Santorini, only a few minutes walk from the picturesque village of Oia, the boutique property is located on the more tranquil side of the island, an area which still retains its authentic charm through traditional cave houses, winding pedestrian alleys and untouched Cycladic architecture. Peacefully tucked away, this serene alternative to the busier side of the island is renowned for its cultural depth, incredible views and local charm with family run cafes, wine cellars and olive presses.

Carved into the volcanic stone that characterises the island, the adults-only property is the perfect get-away for couples. Most of the rooms boast stunning sea views, along with fully equipped kitchens for extended stays, and three premium suites feature in-room jacuzzis. Step through to the elegant outdoor pool area, featuring relaxing sunbeds to soak up the Greek rays, and a communal table for sunset socialising.

The holistic resort features Domes’ new Italian restaurant concept, Antonino’s, offering national classics, including handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas, as well as salads and an extensive wine and cocktail list for lunch and dinner. Antonino’s pool bar provides an intimate and relaxing spot to take in serene coastal views. Wellbeing is also at the centre of the retreat, with daily outdoor yoga and Pilates sessions on the terrace and indulgent massages available on request.

The Finds portfolio will continue to grow with the introduction of Agali Hotel in Paxos, which has been operated by Domes for the past two years but officially joins The Finds portfolio this summer season. Domes offers four other unique hotel categories: Domes Noruz offering vibrant, adults-only lifestyle retreats; Domes Aulūs providing a sophisticated take on five-star all inclusive resorts, Domes Originals featuring iconic award-winning hotels; and Domes Reserves with its unique, design-led spaces. Domes now offers 14 properties in Greece and the islands including Corfu, Crete, Santorini, Milos, Mykonos, Zakynthos and destinations such as the Athens Riviera and Halkidiki, as well as a hotel in southern Portugal, Domes Lake Algarve, and Domes’ standalone Michelin-starred restaurant in Athens, Makris. With both family-focused and adults-only offerings, each one provides a curated seaside haven and is shaped by thoughtful design, wellness, beachside elegance and cultural authenticity.

Neema Maison Finikia Santorini starts from 252€ per room, per night (room only). The hotel closes for the season on 2nd November 2025.

Website: domesresorts.com/neemamaisonsantorini