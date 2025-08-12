In Harmony & Professor Andrew Smith Launch World-First Corporate Wellness Verification

In a global first for luxury hospitality and destination brands, In Harmony — founded by hospitality strategist Nicki Page — has partnered with Professor Andrew Smith to launch the world’s only academically verified, data-driven measurement of corporate wellness.

This groundbreaking service answers a question now echoing around boardrooms worldwide: “How well is my company? My staff? My guests?”

The Challenge

While sustainability verification has become increasingly important, wellness claims in hospitality remain largely unverified — leaving brands vulnerable to scepticism from affluent travellers, particularly women, who lead the majority of booking decisions. Without clear measurement, luxury hotels risk missing out on increased guest loyalty, higher spend, and competitive advantage.

The Solution

The In Harmony Corporate Wellness Verification is based on over a decade of rigorous academic research in Wales and refined through applications with global corporations including Sodexo. It measures the wellbeing of an organisation’s people and guests, then links those results directly to commercial performance.

Key benefits for luxury hospitality brands include:

• Verified ESG & wellness credentials that stand up to scrutiny from high-value markets and MICE buyers.

• Proven commercial impact, with targeted segment spend increasing by up to 21% when wellness outcomes are demonstrated.

• A unique brand differentiator, combining data-led wellness measurement with sustainability verification.

Industry Voices

“This is a fundamental leap forward for the luxury hospitality sector,” said Professor Andrew Smith. “For the first time, CEOs can see objective, data-backed insights into their organisation’s wellbeing performance — and how it impacts the bottom line.”

“The wellness travel market is growing fast, but guests are seeking real outcomes from their experiences,” added Nicki Page, Founder of In Harmony. “Fluffy towels and beautiful views are no longer enough — brands need measurable wellness delivery to drive revenue, longer stays, and guest loyalty.”

Launch & Market Access

The official launch will take place in October 2025 at the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels, where Page serves as a Special Advisor. The event will host over 1,500 ministers, CEOs, and senior executives from around the world.

Through its global network — spanning the GCC, UK, Scandinavia, and Germany — In Harmony will support luxury brands in integrating verified wellness and ESG credentials into their marketing and operational strategies, ensuring both guest impact and financial growth.