NARI SHAKTI BY NANDA: A Grand Celebration of Indian Artistry and Culture in the UAE

The vibrant city of Dubai witnessed a spectacular celebration of Indian art, culture, and community during a grand Indian classical dance show NARI SHAKTI (the power of women) which brought together 15 performances from over 100 artists. Culminating in the awe-inspiring thematic Bharatanatyam dance production, AGNI KANYE, the life of Draupadi, masterminded by the young & visionary Guru. Iswarya Bharadwaj, Founder of NANDA Performing Arts Centre & Gulf Indian Performing Arts & Music Society (GIPAMS), the show moved 1500+ multinational audiences emotionally with several of them in tears.

The show was entirely conceptualized, planned & executed by women with majority self-made props & costumes, and supported by the Indian People’s Forum (IPF), Trescon, SkyBlue Media, Precision Metals, Sprouts Speech Centre, Parva Group, Biyani Jewels, Almarai, GateWay ME, Konfhub, Introbot, Indian Women in Dubai, Gulf Gelathiyaru, Karnataka Sangha Dubai and UAE Tamil Sangam.

AGNI KANYE: A Thematic Triumph of Good over Evil

The centerpiece of the evening, AGNI KANYE, was a grand thematic Bharatanatyam dance production that captivated the audience with vibrant costumes, powerful narrative, mesmerizing choreography & impactful story-telling about the life of the famed Draupadi from Mahabharata, one of the two renowned Hindu epics in which families & friends from Kaurava & Pandava dynasties fought the holy war of Kurukshetra. The production brought together dancers as young as five and as experienced as fifty, showcasing the beauty of intergenerational collaboration and the transformative power of the arts.

The inclusive show included exhibits from people of determination & women, and conferred the title of NARI SHAKTI to impactful women namely Karthika Vaidyanathan (Carnatic Singer & Filmfare Awardee), Puja Unni (Classical Dancer) and Renuka Parameshwar (Carnatic Teacher) for embodying the spirit of feminine power like Draupadi and creating positive impact on the society.

UAE: A Global Beacon for Arts, A Stage for Dreams and Diversity

NARI SHAKTI underscored the UAE’s role as a global hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. It was not just a showcase of talent—it was a living testament to the UAE’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and tolerant society. The show highlighted how the Emirates continues to nurture global arts, culture, and communities, providing a platform where creativity knows no boundaries of age, nationality, or background.

Iswarya’s own journey which now inspires thousands is a shining example of this spirit. Raised in a humble, high-thinking Indian household in the UAE, Iswarya’s ascent to 50+ awards & 500+ global stages—from the UK Parliament to Expo 2020 Dubai—has been powered by resilience, family support, and the UAE’s visionary leadership.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Through the Arts

Iswarya says “My mission extends beyond the stage—I aim to launch arts-powered corporate wellness programs, focus on arts as a powerful medium for PODs, counsel aspiring artists for arts career, and perform for the Rulers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as a tribute to their inclusive & tolerant leadership, and commitment to arts & women empowerment.”